‘Ill-treated’ motorcycle dealer receives award from LTO

ONE of the leading motorcycle dealers in the country that had been “persecuted” by the previous administration of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has received an award from the same agency in another region.

Du Ek Sam Inc. was named Motorcycle Dealer of the Year, a prestigious award given by the LTO 5 (Bicol Region) during the Gabi ng Parangal 2023 held at Hotel St. Ellis, Legazpi City, Albay on Dec. 7, 2023.

The award recognizes the exceptional and quality service, and the highest compliance to the guidelines and standards prescribed by the LTO as an accredited dealership, the company said in a statement.

Du Ek Sam Inc. was chosen among the hundreds of motorcycle dealers in the Bicol Region for its outstanding performance and service.

The award was presented by LTO 5 Director Francisco Ranches Jr., who expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and hard work invested by Du Ek Sam Inc. in the excellent public service throughout the year.

The award runs contrary to the allegations made by former LTO 7 director Victor Emmanuel Caindec against Du Ek Sam Inc., Desmark Corp., DES Marketing Inc., Premio Corp., and DES Strong Inc., all owned by the Du Family, according to the statement.

Caindec accused these dealers of tax fraud for purportedly defrauding the government of millions of pesos from their sales of the motorcycles.

Engineer Carl Ryan Lim, president and chief executive officer of Du Ek Sam Inc., who accepted the award, thanked the LTO 5 for the recognition and support.

Lim also shared his vision and commitment to continue providing the best products and services to the motorcycle enthusiasts not only in Masbate and the Bicol Region but also to all its customers in all its branches nationwide.

The Gabi ng Parangal 2023 was attended by more than 200 guests, including LTO officials and staff, motorcycle dealers, manufacturers, distributors and media representatives.

Cases

Last Feb. 7, Caindec filed nine cases against DES Marketing and four cases against Du Ek Sam for their alleged violation of Section 4 of Republic Act (RA) 11235, or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, which requires motorcycle owners to register their motorcycles with the LTO within five days of acquisition of ownership, and immediately report any sale or disposition of their motorcycle to the LTO.

He filed eight of the cases before the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office and five before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

In reply to the filing of these cases, DES Marketing said they had “squarely answered the previous cases he filed against us and which have all been dismissed in our favor.”

A week later, Caindec filed a case against their sister companies, Premio Corp. and Des Strong Motors Inc., alleging their failure to submit the sales invoice of sole motorcycle units to the LTO within the prescribed three to five days as a violation of RA 11235.

The sales invoice is the basis for the granting of the certificate of registration (CR) and official receipt (OR) for the sold vehicles.

In May 2022, the group of five motorcycle dealers denied accusations by Caindec that they were to blame for the delays in the release of motorcycle ORs and CRs of their customers. Their lawyer Gilbert Andres said it was Caindec who had failed to release ORs/CRs within the three hours and 15 minutes mandated by the amended 2019 LTO Citizen’s Charter.

Andres said Caindec had even been ordered preventively suspended by the Anti-Red Tape Authority for violating provisions of RA 11032 or the “Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.”

Caindec responded by saying the motorcycle dealers should also follow the LTO Citizen’s Charter by not submitting their records by batch and abide by RA 11302.

In June 2021, Caindec filed cyberlibel charges over a public statement made by the five motorcycle dealers, and posted on social media, that the LTO 7 official had asked for P500 as cut for every motorcycle they sold.The five corporations had initially mentioned the grease money allegations in a hearing conducted by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. The Mandaue City Prosecutor dismissed the cyberlibel charges for lack of probable cause.

Earlier, Caindec also filed complaints against the five motorcycle dealers for the alleged withholding of registration documents from buyers who have not completed their payments and falsifying reports.

After over five years in the role, Caindec stepped down as LTO 7 chief last June 20, after the Department of Transportation replaced him with Glen Galario, his then assistant regional director.