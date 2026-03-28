Illegal cockfight raided, 15 arrested

A CROWD of more than 100 people scattered in different directions, resembling a “fun run,” as agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 raided an illegal cockfighting event, locally known as tigbakay, in Sitio Bonbon, Barangay Ocaña in Carcar City, southern Cebu on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Authorities arrested 15 individuals, including bettors, handlers and game operators.

NBI 7 supervising agent Gregorio Algoso said the operation stemmed from a tip sent by a concerned citizen on March 10.

Following an investigation, the NBI uncovered what appeared to be a coordinated network of illegal cockfights across several villages in the city.

Coordinated scheduling

“We have already noticed several tigbakay in different barangays. It seems there is fairly coordinated scheduling of tigbakay in different barangays within the City of Carcar. There’s a time also that in one day there were two barangays simultaneously holding tigbakays,” Algoso said Friday, March 27.

The Philippine Games and Amusement Board confirmed the events were unauthorized. Agents seized fighting cocks, gambling money and other equipment during the raid.

The NBI is now working to identify the organizers behind what it described as a systemic operation.

“We received information regarding that but we still need to verify... although roughly we have information that somebody is coordinating, and then each barangay they have their own coordinators also as if they are scheduling different cockfightings so that they will not be competing with other barangays,” Algoso added.

He also called on the local government unit (LGU) to take a more proactive stance. “The LGU is denying it. but they should have done something about it.”

“Change of heart”

One of the suspects, a 61-year-old man, remained defiant, claiming he was only there for entertainment.

“Wa oy, kapila na ko dakpi pero buhian ra ko karon rako nakatilaw og prisohan, wa man sad ko magmahay maayo man gihapon diri, maayo raman sad og kaon, pero adto na nya ko sa buwangan di na ko mo-suroy og tigbakayan, naa man koy daghang manok sa amoa naa man gani mi derby, adto man jud ta sa buwangan kay naa may premyo…,” the suspect said.

(No, I’ve been caught many times but was always released; this is my first time in jail. I don’t regret it because it’s okay here and the food is good. But next time, I’ll go to the legal cockpits, not these illegal ones. I have many chickens at home and we even have derbies; it’s better at the legal pits because there are prizes)

While the detainees appealed for release ahead of Holy Week, NBI 7 information officer Maria Contessa Lastimoso urged the public to prioritize family needs over gambling, especially amid rising living costs. / ANV