Illegal dental lab raided

FOUR men were arrested after the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI Cebdo) shut down an unlicensed dental laboratory allegedly operating without supervision by a licensed dentist.

Agents with the NBI Cebdo arrested Ronie Ray Camolista Aniñon and his assistants, Lhordlyndhon Ambus Quiñones, Paul Jason Fortuna Bergamo and Vince Sian Joseph Ambus Quinones, during a raid in Barangay T. Padilla on April 20, 2026.

All four suspects are residents of Sitio Eagles in the same barangay.

The NBI Cebdo said the laboratory had been operating for an extended period despite a lack of accreditation from the Philippine Dental Association and the absence of a supervising licensed dentist.

Investigators said the venture into freelance orthodontia allegedly began after one of the suspects, who previously worked as an assistant for a licensed dental technologist, decided to start his own dental service without securing the required permits.

The group’s repertoire allegedly included making dentures, installing braces and performing teeth whitening procedures, all while lacking the proper credentials to do so.

During the operation, agents seized dozens of dentures and several dental machines that authorities said were used in the illegal practice.

The suspects may face charges for violating Republic Act 9484, also known as the Dental Act of 2007. If convicted, the men face fines ranging from P200,000 to P500,000 or a prison sentence of two to five years.

Officials warned the public that while professional dental care can be expensive, seeking services from unlicensed practitioners may pose serious health risk and malpractice. / ANV