Illegal distribution of PNP, Team stickers to be probed

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) is launching an investigation on the illegal distribution of stickers bearing the logos of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Team to motorists in Mandaue City.

Hyl Retuya, assistant department head of Team, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, that these stickers were originally intended only for Team and the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) employees as identification items, but they were surprised to see them used by some motorists who are not affiliated with MCPO or Team.

During a random checkpoint operation dubbed "Operation Baklas" that took place on Monday, January 29, within the boundaries of Barangay Jagobiao and DM Cortes Street near the Cansaga Bridge, over 10 motorists were asked to remove any PNP and Team stickers from their vehicles by Team in coordination with MCPO.

Retuya said that motorists could have brought it, and they will still need to verify its origin.

He clarified that no penalties were imposed on the vehicles caught with the stickers, but they were warned not to repeat such actions.

Retuya said removing the stickers, particularly from non-government personnel, was critical since they could be used for criminal and abusive activities.

Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson for the MCPO, said the stickers are sometimes used to request preferential treatment.

"Remind lang ta sa mga taw nga dili mag pilit pilit ug sticker kun dili taga institution," said Retuya.

(Let's just remind the people not to paste a government sticker (on their vehicles) if they are not from (a government) institution.) (HIC)