Illegal dumpers fined, ordered to clean up waste in Mandaue

THE individuals caught on CCTV illegally dumping garbage in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, have been fined and compelled to clean up the waste they abandoned, in what local officials described as a firm warning against improper waste disposal.

In a phone interview, Casuntingan Barangay Captain Jose Ronnie Ranile said the violators have already complied with the barangay’s directives following the issuance of a citation for the first offense.

“They did not really know the garbage collection schedule in our barangay, but we already had tarpaulins posted there clearly stating that dumping is not allowed,” Ranile said.

Despite the signage, the individuals dumped a large volume of waste in the area, which was later traced to a household cleanup.

“It appeared to be from a general cleaning inside their house. The volume of garbage was large, so they ended up disposing of it improperly,” he explained.

According to Ranile, the barangay acted swiftly after the incident gained attention, particularly when the CCTV footage was posted.

The violators were identified, summoned, and required to take responsibility.

“They were issued a citation, and by Monday, April 13, they returned and collected all the garbage they had dumped. The area is now clean again,” he said.

Ranile added that the individuals admitted their mistake and formally committed not to repeat the violation.

“We required them to sign an affidavit and recorded it in our logbook to ensure they will not do it again,” he said.

The violators also paid a fine at the City Hall on April 13, 2026, with the penalty set at P1,000 for a first offense.

“For now, we imposed a P1,000 fine since it is their first offense. But the penalties will be higher next time to prevent repeat violations,” Ranile noted.

He emphasized that stricter enforcement will follow, especially as illegal dumping remains a persistent issue in the barangay.

“This has been a long-standing problem. That is why we are closely monitoring through CCTV, because some people try to do it secretly,” he said.

Ranile also acknowledged the support of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano for deploying additional environmental enforcers in the area.

“We are thankful to the mayor for assigning eco-enforcers and wardens. There has been a big improvement in maintaining cleanliness in the barangay,” he said.

The barangay chief reiterated his appeal to residents and visitors to folwaste-disposal rules, especially since Casuntingan seesives many passersby and churchgoers.

“It is embarrassing when visitors see garbage scattered in our area. We want to keep our barangay clean for everyone,” Ranile said.

Authorities warned that while first-time violators may be given leniency, repeat offenders will face stricter penalties as part of intensified efforts to curb illegal dumping and protect public spaces. (ABC)