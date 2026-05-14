Illegal dumping at SRP prompts renewed government coordination

Summary

Persistent illegal dumping and waste accumulation at the South Road Properties prompted the EMB 7 and Cebu City Government to hold a technical conference to tighten enforcement and discuss waste system adjustments.

SRP has served as a temporary transfer station since the January 8 trash slide at the Binaliw landfill, which killed 36 people and forced the City to haul waste to distant, higher-cost disposal sites.

Mayor Nestor Archival stated that limited dumping at Binaliw was approved by the DENR following remediation, but the City Council temporarily paused the plan pending further technical validation.

WASTE continues to pile up, and reports of illegal dumping persist at the South Road Properties (SRP), prompting renewed coordination between the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 and the Cebu City Government to tighten enforcement and contain environmental risks.

During a recent technical conference, both sides discussed immediate containment measures at SRP alongside broader adjustments to the solid waste management system as disposal options remain constrained.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 Director John Edward Ang said environmental safeguards must be balanced with urgent public service needs amid the City’s continuing waste challenges.

Technical assistance

Ang said EMB 7 will continue to provide technical assistance and coordinate closely with the Cebu City Government to address these issues. City officials presented a set of immediate measures aimed at controlling illegal dumping at SRP and minimizing environmental impacts, although specific enforcement actions were not detailed during the discussion.

Both EMB 7 and the Cebu City Government stressed the need for stronger coordination among agencies and stakeholders, noting that weak compliance with waste segregation at source continues to strain the City’s system. The bureau reminded residents and establishments to strictly observe proper waste segregation and disposal practices, saying that long-term solutions require collective responsibility.

Landfill closure

SRP has been used as a temporary waste transfer station since the closure of key disposal facilities servicing the city, including the Binaliw landfill. That facility was shut down after the Jan. 8 trash slide that killed 36 people, forcing the local government to seek alternative staging areas for its daily refuse.

In recent developments, Mayor Nestor Archival said the City had received a go-signal from DENR to resume limited dumping operations at the Binaliw landfill after the operator reportedly complied with remediation requirements. However, the plan was temporarily put on hold following concerns raised by the City Council pending further technical validation.

Remediation requirements

The partial reopening of Binaliw comes under strict conditions set by EMB 7, allowing only limited operations within a designated engineered cell rather than the portion affected by the previous landslide incident. The agency has emphasized continued monitoring, compliance with environmental compliance certificate requirements and ongoing rehabilitation works at the site.

Since the closure of Binaliw, the City has been hauling waste to distant disposal sites while using SRP as a staging area, leading to recurring concerns over accumulation, odor and environmental exposure in parts of the property. The situation remains complicated by limited landfill alternatives and significantly higher disposal costs for the local government.

Monitoring enforcement

The Cebu City Government continues to rely on interim arrangements while longer-term solid waste infrastructure solutions remain under discussion by various stakeholders. Authorities said monitoring at SRP will persist as both DENR and the City attempt to stabilize enforcement and manage the waste disposal system under evolving conditions.

Proper waste management remains a priority for the administration as it balances the immediate need for trash collection with the safety protocols required for landfill operations. Officials hope the remediation at Binaliw and tightened security at SRP will mitigate the environmental impact on neighboring communities. / CAV