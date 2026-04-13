Illegal dumping in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City caught on camera

AUTHORITIES are stepping up efforts against illegal dumping after a multicab was caught on CCTV unloading garbage in a clean residential area in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, prompting calls for stricter sanctions and a deeper investigation.

Jennifer Del Mar, chairperson of the Committee on City Assets and Properties, said the incident has raised serious concerns over public health, environmental protection, and respect for the city’s ongoing cleanliness efforts.

“From what we saw, a multicab stopped in Barangay Casuntingan near the church and dumped a full load of garbage. It was very disappointing because the area was clean,” Del Mar said.

She stressed that the act was unfair to residents, noting that the contents of the waste remain unknown and could pose health risks.

“You will never know what is inside that garbage. That is a health threat to the community,” she added.

The incident happened on April 11 at around 7 p.m., which Del Mar described as a bold act.

“Imagine, it happened at 7 p.m. That is still early. It only shows a lack of respect for the city,” she said.

Del Mar emphasized that the city government has been doing its best to maintain cleanliness despite challenges, including the closure of the Binaliw landfill and the lack of a permanent waste disposal solution.

“The city is doing its best to keep Mandaue clean. Everyone is expected to do their part. Dumping garbage like this is an insult to our efforts,” she said.

She confirmed that the vehicle’s plate number has already been identified but was withheld in official documents pending further investigation.

She added that the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office has been directed to expedite the probe to determine whether similar incidents have occurred in other barangays.

“We want to make sure this is not something they have been doing repeatedly. They may have done this before without being caught,” Del Mar said.

She is pushing for appropriate penalties against those responsible.

“There must be proper sanctions against the driver and those involved. This kind of behavior has no place in our city. People must respect Mandaue,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a phone interview, Barangay Captain Jose Ronnie Ranile of Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City said illegal dumping has long been a problem in the area, particularly involving household waste and construction debris.

“In Barangay Casuntingan, we have recorded many instances of illegal dumping, especially debris. That is why we installed CCTV cameras in areas where violations often happen,” Ranile said.

According to Ranile, the suspects initially believed the garbage would be collected the following day.

“They admitted they dumped the garbage because they thought it would be collected on Monday. They were mistaken about the schedule,” he said.

Garbage collection for biodegradable waste in the barangay is scheduled every Wednesday and Thursday, with monitoring conducted regularly by authorities.

Ranile confirmed that the driver and helper have already been issued a citation ticket and an environmental sanitation notice of violation. They have also been summoned for mediation.

“I already called them, and they admitted what they did. They have been issued a ticket, and we required them to come to the barangay to comply with their obligations,” he said.

He added that both individuals are residents of Casuntingan and have apologized for the incident.

“They said sorry, especially since the area where they dumped the garbage is near a church and is used by many people. It is really an eyesore,” Ranile said.

To prevent similar incidents, the barangay plans to install more CCTV cameras in high-traffic areas and strictly enforce environmental regulations.

“We will continue to monitor and penalize those who dump waste indiscriminately. This is for the good of everyone, not just a few,” he said.

Authorities are now working to determine the full extent of the violation, including the type of waste dumped, as part of ongoing efforts to hold those responsible accountable and protect the community from further harm. (ABC)