Police shut down illegal gun factory in Danao City

POLICE dismantled a major illegal gun-making site in Danao City on Thursday, March 5, 2026. During the raid in Sitio Manghilao, Barangay Masaba, officers seized a variety of professional tools used to manufacture unlicensed firearms.

A major blow to illegal manufacturing

The operation was a team effort between the 701st Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 and the Danao City Police Station. It is part of a larger regional crackdown called "Bakal ng Pagbabago: From Guns to Gifts, Turning Metals into Meaning."

This program, led by Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, aims to stop illegal gun-making activities that have long been a challenge in the area.

Tools of the trade seized

Authorities recovered several items used in the production of firearms, including:

* Power tools: An electric push drill and bench vices.

* Hand tools: Steel files, metal frame patterns, a hacksaw, and hammers.

* Gun parts: A steel magazine and an unfinished upper receiver.

* Ammunition: Several live rounds were also found at the site.

All confiscated items are currently being held by the 701st Maneuver Company for documentation and evidence.

A community effort for safety

Maranan, police chief for Central Visayas, stated that the police remain fully committed to stopping the production of "loose" or unlicensed firearms throughout the region.

He also thanked the local government of Danao City and the leaders of Barangay Masaba for their help. Maranan noted that the partnership between the police and the community is the only way to ensure these illegal workshops do not return.

What happens next

Since taking his post, Maranan has made clearing the streets of illegal guns a top priority. Moving forward, police units have been ordered to increase their monitoring of known manufacturing areas to keep the community safe and ensure that only legal, regulated businesses thrive in Cebu. (AYB)