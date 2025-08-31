Illegal gun-making tools surrendered to police in Danao City

MACHINERY and tools used for making homemade firearms were surrendered to the 701st Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 (RMFB-7) in Danao City, on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The turnover, which took place at around 12:20 p.m. in Sitio Patag, Barangay Manlayag, was facilitated by barangay officials with assistance from the Bogo City Police Station.

Confiscated items included an electric push drill, two manual air compressors, seven bench vises, one cross vise, 54 steel files, two revolver patterns, three cylinder patterns, three hacksaws, ten hacksaw blades, and three manual sanders.

Authorities said the surrender was a result of continued engagement with the community and efforts to discourage the manufacture of improvised or “paltik” firearms. The tools are now under the custody of RMFB-7 for documentation.

The initiative forms part of Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan’s “Bakal ng Pagbabago” program, which aims to transform communities by encouraging residents to give up illegal firearms manufacturing in exchange for livelihood opportunities.

“Every tool surrendered brings us closer to peace. This act shows that real change begins when communities choose safety over violence,” Maranan said.

He assured the public that Police Regional Office 7 will continue its campaign against loose firearms through strong collaboration with local governments and communities across Central Visayas. (AYB)