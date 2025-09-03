Illegal quarrying in Binaliw confirmed; Council urged to act

THE Cebu City Council has received inspection reports from the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCenro) confirming illegal earth-moving activities in Barangay Binaliw, allegedly carried out by JT Ayne Constructions and Powerplus Aggregates Systems Co. Ltd.

Councilor Joel Garganera endorsed the reports, dated August 27, 2025, for the Council’s appropriate action.

The reports stemmed from a joint inspection by CCenro and the Barangay Binaliw local government on July 24, following earlier monitoring and complaints.

The first inspection found that JT Ayne Constructions has been conducting large-scale earth-moving on the property of Rogelio “Elyot” Ople near the Binaliw Landfill.

According to Ople, the activities started as early as November 2024 with his consent, supposedly to level his land after a deep excavation for a right-of-way left a hazardous cliff. He admitted around 3,000 truckloads have already been hauled from the site.

Barangay Captain Viviane Ruste confirmed that JT Ayne Constructions earlier asked for consent to build a motor pool for dump trucks but remarked that the scale of excavation was “excessively large” for such a purpose.

CCenro noted that JT Ayne had applied for a special hauling permit in November 2023 but was denied for lack of requirements.

The office stressed that the ongoing activities qualify as illegal quarrying since no permits were secured.

The inspection also flagged Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS), formerly ARN Central Waste Management Inc., for earth-moving operations at the landfill without a valid Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board (CCMRB) permit.

The inspection team classified the activity as an illegal quarry operation, stressing that JT Ayne had no valid permits.

The second inspection focused on Powerplus Aggregates Systems Co. Ltd., which was found operating heavy equipment, a crusher, and a washery facility in Binaliw near the Consolacion border.

A company engineer told inspectors the property had just been acquired from a certain Patigayon, although the deed of sale was not yet signed.

The official also claimed the excavation was for a planned water impounding system in preparation for El Niño, not for hauling.

The engineers insisted that the work was limited to cut-and-fill, that no materials were hauled outside, and they also disclosed that the land had just been "fully paid" to a certain Patigayon, although the deed of sale remained unsigned.

Ruste further noted that Patigayon himself had complained about the excavation, since he owned an adjacent lot affected by the activity.

However, CCenro’s initial assessment showed that the volume of excavated soil was far greater than the filled portions, suggesting quarrying activity. Powerplus was unable to show any permits for the operation.

CCenro also raised concerns over a road opening, earlier spearheaded by former councilor Jerry Guardo, that has become a contentious access route to Powerplus facilities. Barangay officials noted issues of toll collection by a private lot owner and access problems for at least 20 households in Sitio Sta. Ana.

The CCenro stressed that the activities of both JT Ayne and Powerplus were clear violations of the Cebu City Mining Ordinance (City Ordinance 2115) and Executive Order 13 or “Oplan Likay sa Landslide,” which prohibits quarrying in upland barangays like Binaliw due to landslide risks.

Because of this, the office recommended that the Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board endorse the mayor's prompt issuance of a cease-and-desist order against the operators.

It also urged the City to require PWS, operator of the Binaliw landfill, to secure the necessary permits since its previous authorization had already expired.

CCenro likewise asked the Barangay Binaliw government to regularly monitor the site and for the property owners to be called for a technical conference together with CCenro, CCMRB, and barangay officials.

During the Council session on Tuesday, September 2, Councilor Harold Go noted that the illegal excavation started in November 2024 but was only formally reported by Ccenro in July 2025.

He moved to forward the inspection findings to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for further action. (CAV)