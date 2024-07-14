Ilocos bags Palaro bocce gold

Ilocos defeated the National Capital Region, 5-3, to win the bocce gold medal in the Para Games at Bright Academy inCebu City on Sunday, July 14.

The championship round began with the team from the Ilocos Region offering prayers before the competition commenced.

Determined to secure the gold medal, the Ilocos Region team played with unwavering focus, while the NCR team fought hard to catch up.

Despite the fierce competition, sportsmanship prevailed.

The NCR team graciously congratulated the victors, recognizing the Ilocanos’ outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, Southern Tagalog Calabarzon defeated Davao Region, 6-3, for the bronze medal.

The tandem of Christian Coprada and Mary Grace Brondial of Bicol ran away with the gold medal in the mixed doubles tilt.

Other gold medal winners in the bocce competition include Jan Ry Songcayawon of Western Visayas in the boys’ singles contest and Jamilla Castro of Ilocos in the distaff side.