Ilocos empanadas go viral in the States

ILOCOS empanadas are enjoying a viral moment not only in the Philippines but also in the United States, with TikTok videos circulating widely.

The bright orange, ultra-crispy rice-flour empanada — filled with Ilocano longganisa, grated green papaya, and egg, then dipped in sukang Iloko — has caught the attention of overseas food creators. Many are trying it for the first time or searching for Filipino vendors stateside.

The trend has placed the Ilocos Region’s street-food staple firmly on the global food map, with Filipino-Americans proudly sharing childhood favorites and introducing Ilocano flavors to a wider audience. (NPG)