‘I’m cancer-free’ — Kaye Abad shares emotional cancer journey

In her 44th birthday vlog released on May 17, 2026, Kaye Abad opened up about her battle with breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with last year.

The actress said her health concerns began in January 2025 after she underwent a mammogram due to recurring stomach pain. Further tests revealed gallbladder stones and an ovarian cyst.

Later that year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she chose to keep private while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

It can also be recalled that in February 2026, she revealed suffering from a viral infection called herpangina, without disclosing her cancer diagnosis at the time.

“The doctor declared. She said, ‘as of now, you can declare that you’re a survivor and cancer free…’ I’ve been waiting for this day,” Kaye said in tears as she embraced her husband, Paul Jake.

“From the very first day I started filming this vlog, I had no idea what was ahead of me,” she shared. “I didn’t know what treatments I would go through, how hard the journey would be, or if I would even survive it. For one year, there were so many moments of uncertainty, but also so much faith, hope and love that carried me through. And today I can finally say, I am a cancer survivor.” / TRC