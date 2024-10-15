IM Concio, Arca draw matches

MANILA – International Master (IM) Michael Concio Jr. and FIDE Master Gian Karlo Arca settled for a draw in their respective matches Monday night, Oct. 14, 2024, in the third round of the 2024 Asian Juniors and Girls Chess Championships at the Knights Templar Hotel in Tagaytay City, Cavite.

Concio Jr., the highest-rated Filipino player in the tournament with an ELO of 2368, split the point with No. 4 seed IM Artem Uskov of Russia to arrange a fourth-round showdown with the 12th-seeded Arca (ELO 2199), who drew with No. 5 seed IM Dau Khuong Duy of Vietnam.

Top seed Alexsey Brevnev of Russia, the defending champion, defeated No. 6 seed Candidate Master Yash Bharadia of India to keep the top spot with three points.

No. 2 seed Krishan Rohit of India and No. 7 seed Munkdhalai Amilal of Mongolia also settled for a draw with their opponents to join Concio, Arca and Uskov with 2.5 points.

Meanwhile, David Sean Romualdez downed compatriot Arena FIDE Master Zeyus Kyle Del Mundo, while Andrei Ainsley Dolorosa beat Justo James Marcus of Guam to gain two points.

In the girls’ division, No. 2 WIM Anna Shukhman of Russia prevailed over No. 8 WIM V. Rindhiya of India, while No. 6 Halder Sneha of India won over No. 10 Luong Hoang Tu Linh of Vietnam to share the lead with three points.

Reigning champion and top seed WIM G. Tejaswini of India, No. 5 WFM Kristina Popandopulo of Kazakhstan and six other players have two points.

Filipina Jemaicah Yap Mendoza, who beat Woman International Master (WIM) Teresa Singgih of Indonesia, has 1.5 points.

In other matches, Apple Rubin bowed to No. 7 WFM Gupta Shubi, Elle Castronuevo lost to Ainul Mohd of Malaysia, and Casandra Sapuan conceded against Dhanasree Khairmode of India.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded in the standard, rapid and blitz categories. / PNA