‘I’m happy’ — Catriona on her new love life

“I’m happy,” was the sole response of Catriona Gray regarding her current love life when asked by members of the media in the capital.

However, she did not share further details and did not confirm whether Douglas Charles — also referred to as Douglas Nichols — is indeed her rumored new boyfriend.

When asked if she would be open to working with her ex-fiancé, Sam Milby, she replied, “Maybe, if it’s a good project, and it’s a project fit for me, I think that’s the consideration.”

Catriona admitted that she was initially hesitant to fall in love again. However, now that the wounds left by her “ex” have healed, she is simply enjoying the feeling of being loved.

“It’s really nice to have something that’s just private,” the 2018 Miss Universe stated. / TRC S