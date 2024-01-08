I’m Lovin’ It vs. I’m Loving Me

On Dec. 29, 2023, McDonald’s Corp. filed with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the US Patent and Trademark Office an Opposition to the “I’M LOVING ME” trademark application to be used for products such as hats, clothing, and gift packages.

McDonald’s avers that since 1955, it has been operating restaurants worldwide and it has extensively used the slogan “I’M LOVIN’ IT” as a trademark for food and drinks and for restaurant services.

The Opposition claims that McDonald’s has continuously and exclusively used the slogan “IM LOVIN’ IT” to promote its products and stores and that the phrase is universally recognized as signifying McDonald’s.

The Opposition argues that “IM LOVING ME” is almost identical in appearance and pronunciation to “IM LOVIN’ IT” and that the public will likely be confused into thinking that the “I’M LOVING ME” products are related to or are sponsored by McDonald’s (https://ttabvue.uspto.gov/)