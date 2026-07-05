I’m-possible Alex

The 21-year-old Eala keeps rewriting Philippine tennis history and has put the country at the center of the global conversation for the first time in the flamboyant racquet sport predominantly dominated by Europeans and Americans.

With the win, Eala moved into the Round of 16 and has jumped to world No. 28 ranking after the massive upset against Swiatek.

“Maybe for someone like Iga, Serena or Venus, who has won so many Slams, this achievement may seem small. But for someone who grew up in the Philippines, who trained with her brother and grandfather every day after school, with ruffled socks and light-up shoes, and with chubby cheeks. So, to her, this is everything,” said Eala.

Over the years, Eala climbed the tennis ladder, starting at No. 1180 in 2020 when she was 14 years old. She jumped to No. 529 the next year; in the following year she was at No. 219, and then improved to No. 158 in 2023.

She stood at No. 143 in 2024 and No. 50 in 2025, before claiming No. 28 just recently.

Eala will face next world No. 17 Paolini on Monday, after the 30-year-old cruised to a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari in her separate third-round match.

The winner of the Eala-Paolini showdown will advance in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam with an opponent of either Marta Kostyuk or Ashlyn Krueger.

By advancing to the Round of 16, Eala has already secured a guaranteed payout of £300,000 or more than P24 million. / RSC