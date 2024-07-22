IM Quizon tops PCAP Champions Tour

MANILA – Grandmaster-elect and International Master (IM) Daniel Quizon ruled the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Champions Tour at Greenhills Mall in San Juan City on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The pride of Dasmariñas City, Cavite defeated FIDE Master (FM) Ellan Asuela in the blitz and rapid categories to pocket the PHP80,000 top purse.

He downed 13-time Philippine Open champion GM Rogelio Antonio Jr. while Asuela beat Kevin Arquero in the Final Four.

Antonio prevailed over IM Chito Garma while Arquero stunned FM Austin Jacob Literatus in the quarterfinals.

“I’m very happy to win again, especially in a major tournament like this,” the 19-year-old Quizon said.

Quizon is coming off a win in the Gov. Henry Oaminal Open Rapid Chess tournament in Clarin, Misamis Occidental on July 10.

Quizon needs to raise his standard rating of 2460 to 2500 to complete his GM title status.

In the battle for third, Antonio beat Arquero.

Asuela received PHP30,000, Antonio took PHP20,000, and Arquero, Literatus and Garma got PHP5,000 each.

IM Kim Steven Yap, IM Joel Banawa, Mark Kevin Labog, Virgen Gil Ruaya, John Philip Gabuco and Omar Bagalacsa also joined the tournament sanctioned by the Games and Amusements Board. / PNA