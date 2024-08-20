IM Quizon upstages 6th-seed Egyptian GM

MANILA – Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon showed incredible poise as he caught a big fish in sixth seed Grandmaster Bassem Amin of Egypt in the fourth round Monday night, Aug. 19, 2024, to stay half a point off the pace in the Masters section of the 30th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival.

Seeded just 66th out of 217 participants, the Olympiad-bound 19-year-old bet from Dasmariñas did not flinch amid a strong pressure put up by the heavily-favored Amin in the opening in carving out a 36-move win of a Sicilian duel.

It catapulted Quizon to a heavy 25-player logjam at No. 15 with three points, or just half a point behind a 14-man lead pack headed by top seed GM Amin Tabatabaeei of Iran.

Quizon was battling Uzbek GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov in the fifth round as of press time in this nine-round tournament which the former is using to earn rating points to achieve a 2500 rating and claim the GM title outright.

He is also using the meet as part of his preparation for the Olympiad set Sept. 10 to 22 in Budapest, Hungary, where he will make his much-awaited debut and join teammates GMs Inno Sadorra, John Paul Gomez, and IMs Paolo Bersamina and Jem Garcia.

Quizon’s recent effort came just a few days after pulling off a solid 16th-place effort in the blitz section where he ended up scoring eight of the possible 11 points with impressive triumphs over GMs Mikheil Mchedlishvili of Georgia, Puria Darini of India, and Yakubboev while drawing with GMs Volodar Murzin of FIDE’s refugee team and Vokhidov. / PNA / PR