IMAN offers free personalized medical advice via email, text

INTERNATIONAL Medical Assist Network (IMAN) is a global telehealth initiative designed to bridge the gap between underserved populations everywhere in the world and expert personalized medical information.

Leveraging mobile technology, IMAN enables individuals -- particularly laypersons with limited access to healthcare -- to send simple email or text messages describing their symptoms, signs, or known diagnoses for immediate information.

Once requests are received, the message is relayed to a facilitator based in the United States, who promptly acknowledges receipt and logs the information into a secure database. This ensures timely tracking and continuity of care. The facilitator then routes the case to a qualified medical expert, such as a physician, nurse practitioner, or medical specialist, depending on the nature of the issue who can provide personalized information.

The expert provides personalized information based on the details provided. Where appropriate, the expert may recommend self-care, follow-up, or refer the individual to the particular local healthcare provider or hospital for further evaluation

and treatment.

The goal is not only to address immediate concerns but to connect individuals with reliable healthcare pathways in their own countries.

IMAN operates under a humanitarian, non-commercial model, and emphasizes:

Accessibility - just send an email to PhilMedAssist@gmail.com or Viber, WhatsApp,etc text using a smart phone to 1-201-960-4415 or you may borrow one if you don’t have internet or smart phone.

Rapid response to

medical inquiries

Confidentiality and safety of patient information

Collaboration with health providers and organizations local to you wherever you are

Through IMAN, the company envisions a world where no person is too remote to receive medical attention, and where a simple email or text can open the door to potential lifesaving information.

