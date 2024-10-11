Imax vs. Pharmaris Imax

On Oct. 2, 2024, IMAX Corp. filed with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office an Opposition to the trademark application for “PHARMARIS IMAX.”

In the Opposition, IMAX Corp. states that it is the owner of the following internationally well-known trademarks: “IMAX,” “IMAX DMR,” “THE IMAX EXPERIENCE,” “AN IMAX 3D EXPERIENCE,” “AT THE MAX,” and “MOVIES TO THE MAX,” among others, used for motion picture projectors and other entertainment-related goods and services.

The Opposition added that since 1972, IMAX Corporation has used “IMAX” and that the “IMAX” mark is internationally well-known.

The “PHARMARIS IMAX” trademark is applied for dietary and nutritional supplements.

Note that even if the products to be covered by “PHARMARIS IMAX” are unrelated to the goods and services covered by the “IMAX” registrations, the Opposition avers that there will be a likelihood of confusion due to the high degree of distinctiveness of the “IMAX” Family of Marks.

It is also alleged that “IMAX” is internationally well-known and “PHARMARIS IMAX” will dilute its reputation and goodwill.

(https://ttabvue.uspto.gov/ttabvue)