Imbong remains as CBRT project manager, says DOTr

“We urge all stakeholders, including the public and media outlets, to exercise discretion and refrain from spreading unverified information to avoid being misled. Any alterations or shifts in project management shall be communicated officially through our established channels, including the Department of Transportation and the Cebu BRT Project Facebook page,” it said.

It also asserted that the DOTr remains the national agency in charge of related administrative matters concerning the Cebu BRT project.

“We appreciate the continued support in the Cebu BRT project and assure everyone of our commitment to transparency and accountability in all project-related matters. Still, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver,” the statement added.

Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell announced on Monday, March 4, the endorsement of Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) legal officer Kent Francesco Jongoy as Imbong’s replacement.

This was after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama expressed on Friday, March 1, his disappointment to Imbong over delays in the project implementation. Rama then called for Imbong’s replacement. (EHP)