Imee, Basilica under fire over dress code violation

DISCUSSIONS over the fair and selective enforcement of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu’s (BMSN) dress code erupted on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, after photos showing Sen. Imee Marcos wearing a red sleeveless top inside the Basilica widely circulated online.

Marcos, who posted the photo in her official Facebook page on Saturday, showed her visit to the BMSN, lighting candles and interacting while taking photos with other churchgoers.

The photos, that immediately went viral, did not sit well with several Santo Niño devotees and Cebuano Catholics, who have had to abide by the strict rules of the BMSN including its non-negotiable dress code when entering the historic church.

Jandyl Guia, who took to Facebook on Saturday, called on the BMSN to apply its dress code fairly to all churchgoers.

“Pit Señor! I hope the Basilica would apply the policy fairly to everyone. Why would a senator be allowed entry wearing sleeveless?” Guia wrote in his post that he said was intended to spark public discourse.

Guia urged church authorities to show that devotees are “indeed one with the Santo Niño by religiously applying the policy to everyone regardless of social status,” referring to the BMSN’s theme for this year’s fiesta celebration -- “In Santo Niño, we are one.”

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Guia’s post has garnered around 3,900 shares, 3,500 reactions and 288 comments.

Guia explained that his post was not directed against the senator or any political figure, but was meant to call out what he described as the Basilica’s selective enforcement of its dress code.

“P.S. I am not taking this against the senator or any other political personality who visited the Basilica. I do believe everyone is invited in the banquet of Christ, sinner or saint. This is a call out to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, to its administrators, for selectively applying their imposed dress code,” he said in an attached comment.

Guia said he decided to raise the issue after witnessing instances where churchgoers were denied entry into the Basilica for failing to meet the dress code.

“I oftentimes encounter scenarios where churchgoers are barred entry in the Basilica because they failed to follow the dress code. I once overheard an old lady pleading with security to allow her entry because she traveled all the way from the south. But the guards insisted she look for clothing to cover her sleeves,” he added.

He ended his post with a plea: “Please be fair.”

Marcos, in her Facebook post, captioned her photos with an explanation that she visited the BMSN to offer prayers in solidarity with the Sto. Niño feast.

“Kabilang sa ating panalangin ang mga biktima sa gumuhong Binaliw landfill pati ang kanilang mga pamilya. Nagsindi tayo ng kandila para sa kanilang pagbangon sa naganap na trahedya (Our prayers include the victims of the collapsed Binaliw landfill, as well as their families. We lit candles so that they can recover from the tragedy.),” she said.

Dress code

The BMSN officially imposed its current dress code on

Oct. 1, 2024.

Augustinian priests managing the church said the move is intended to uphold reverence, discipline and solemnity inside the church — a sacred place of worship.

The policy requires modest and appropriate attire for all visitors, pilgrims and Mass-goers when entering the church’s gates.

It also stopped providing shawls to cover people dressed in what the church considers as inappropriate clothing.

Allowable attires are now limited to collared shirts, T-shirts or tops with sleeves, knee-length dresses or skirts with minimal slits, jeans or slacks of proper length and smart casual or office wear. Sleeveless tops, short skirts, shorts, ripped jeans and see-through clothing are prohibited.

Following, Imee’s sleeveless photos and the wide attention her entry into the Basilica drew due to her dress code violation, BMSN media liaison Fr. Jules Van Almerez urged the faithful to remain disciplined and respectful.

Public statement

In a public statement issued on Saturday, Almerez said lapses by others should not weaken one’s own observance of church standards.

Below is Almerez’s full statement issued on behalf of the Augustinian Community of the Basilica:

“Peace be with you!

“As we celebrate these Novenario days, we are deeply moved by the thousands of pilgrims who fill our Basilica.

“We wish to address the concerns regarding the observance of our dress code with these points:

“We sincerely thank the vast majority of our devotees for your vigilance. By following the dress code, you show your love for the Holy Child and maintain the solemnity of our prayers.

“The Basilica is a house of prayer for everyone. We welcome all who come to honor the Señor Santo Niño, regardless of who they are.

“We remind the faithful that our standards of reverence do not change based on the actions of others. Even if some do not follow the dress code, it does not mean we should follow their example. We must remain humble and disciplined in our own conduct inside the church.

“Our theme, ‘In Santo Niño We Are One,’ calls us to be united in respect for our traditions and for one another. Let us keep our eyes on the Holy Child and honor His home with the dignity it deserves.” / CDF