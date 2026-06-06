Imelda Schweighart reveals pregnancy loss during ‘MGI All Stars’ pageant

MANY were surprised after German-Filipina beauty queen Imelda Schweighart revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while competing in the Miss Grand International All Stars 2026 pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, where she finished as one of the finalists.

Schweighart shared the revelation in an appreciation post dedicated to her boyfriend, surfer Rafael Thibault.

“I’m proud to say always, you pick up Noah from school and take him home. Even though I’m recovering from something big right now, I know we’ll get through this. Losing our baby might have been the worst part of joining this competition, but in God’s timing we will have one again.”

Noah is Imelda’s son from her previous relationship with Chriz Dulagan.

According to comments from pageant supporters, Imelda reportedly suffered the miscarriage a day before the preliminary competition.

One supporter wrote: “That’s why, for me, she didn’t perform at her best during the MGI All Stars preliminaries. Imelda Schweighart just lost her baby during the competition. I’m sorry to hear about this. You are a strong woman. I salute you.”

The inaugural Miss Grand International All Stars 2026 crown was won by Vanessa Pulgarin of Colombia on May 30, 2026. / TRC