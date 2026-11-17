PHILIPPINE economic growth is expected to exceed five percent next year, surpassing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (Asean) average, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency in Makati City on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the Philippines, despite being affected by energy shocks and El Niño, is expected to recover in 2027.

“We expect next year to be a very good year for the Philippines. We expect the economy to go up quite substantially,” Georgieva said.

Georgieva said the IMF projects Philippine economic growth to hit 5.1 percent in 2027.

“That would be above the 4.9 [percent] average for Asean. So it’s very, very good news for the Philippines,” she said.

Georgieva also cited the Philippine government’s move to eliminate some barriers to investments.

“Just eliminating obstacles for foreign direct investments in renewable energy is such a smart move to address two problems at the same time: attract more money, so there could be more jobs, and deal with the climate challenge and the energy security challenge of the country,” she said.

Georgieva said the Philippines can also take advantage of its strategic location to boost growth.

“You are very strategically located, and you are very good in using that comparative strength not just for the benefit of the people here, but also for the benefit of the whole region,” she said. / PNA