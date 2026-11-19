THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) is urging member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to trade more with one another, as deeper economic integration could unlock billions in economic opportunities, strengthen regional resilience, and create millions of jobs.

“Asean still has enormous potential to trade more within Asean. These are open economies. They trade actively with the rest of the world but not so actively among themselves,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Philippine News Agency on Monday on the sidelines of the Asean Summit and Related Summits in Manila.

The IMF official spoke at the 49th Asean Summit opening on Sunday.

She added that the priority of the Summit is to accelerate regional integration as a source of growth and improvements in the standards of living in the countries of Asean.

“I am very impressed by the achievements in this year’s summit. The Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa) is a tremendous plus for Asean,” she said in the interview.

Georgieva described the agreement signed in Manila on Nov. 14 as the key to “accelerating trade, especially trade in services.”

The agreement will improve digital connectivity and facilitate cross-border economic activities, making transactions faster, reducing costs, and allowing businesses to operate more efficiently across Asean markets.

“We calculated that Asean can add 4.3 percent gross domestic product to its economy by eliminating non-tariff barriers, of which two and a half percent would come from trading services, and that is where this digital economy framework agreement is going to be very, very positive. This all will create four million additional jobs for people in Asean,” Georgieva added.

For the Philippines, closer economic ties with neighboring countries could strengthen its ability to withstand external shocks while opening new opportunities for investment, trade and employment.

The Philippines also has important advantages, including a young population, a creative workforce and people who are quick to adapt to emerging technologies.

“So, on the ground of what we see here, I’m quite optimistic that accelerated integration in Asean is now a reality,” the IMF Managing Director said. / PNA