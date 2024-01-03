Immonen battles cancer, family initiates crowdfunding for support

FINNISH professional Hall of Fame pool player, Mika Immonen, is currently battling stage 4 colorectal cancer, marked by a 23-centimeter tumor.

According to “The Iceman,” he sought treatment in different countries until landing in Costa Rica. His family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to help alleviate their financial strain and provide updates about the champion’s progress.

On Dec. 11, 2023, Immonen underwent surgery which included the insertion of an IV port, marking the start of chemotherapy.

“This tumor is unlike any other. It is pressing against the sacrum and hits a lot of nerves. For weeks he would only get an hour or so of sleep. With medication and chemotherapy, some of that pain has dulled but it’s still there. You can hear it in his voice. In spite of it all, Mika’s fighting spirit remains unbroken,” wrote his family on the GoFundMe page.

Popularity, support

Immonen is a well-known figure among Filipino billiard enthusiasts. In the 2000s, he stood out as one of the most formidable and skilled rivals, competing against Filipino legends Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante.

The family plans to return home to New York when health permits, but according to them, costs, including treatments and surgeries, are currently out-of-pocket.

GoFundMe is a popular online crowdfunding platform that allows individuals, groups, or organizations to raise money for various personal, charitable, or business purposes. Users can create fundraising campaigns, share their stories, and set a financial goal. Supporters, both known and unknown, can then contribute funds to help the campaign reach its target.

“Your contribution, no matter how big or small, can make a significant difference in Mika’s fight against cancer. It’s not just a contribution; it’s a gesture of support, love, and hope for someone who has always strived to be the best in his field,” wrote the family.