Imogen releases self-titled debut album

ABS-CBN announced the release of a new album by “It’s Showtime” child star Imogen.

Her self-titled debut album features 12 songs, including two new tracks, “Mabuhay, Baby!” and “Para Sa Aming Bukas.” Both songs were written by ABS-CBN Music head of creatives, content and operations Jonathan Manalo and produced by Rey Cantong.

The visualizer for “Para Sa Aming Bukas” is available on the ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel.

The album also includes Imogen’s previously released songs, such as “Mini Ms. U,” “Da Da Da,” “Sana,” “Dalandan Shake,” “Kokobom,” “Ang Init-Init,” “Matamis na Pangarap,” “Merry Christmas 2 U,” “Isang Pamilya Tayo Ngayong Pasko” with Six Part Invention and “3 in 1” with Jamie Rivera and Fabio Santos.

Imogen became a recording artist at the age of six in 2023 with her debut single “Da Da Da,” which has accumulated 5.8 million all-time streams across digital streaming platforms.

It was followed by “Mini Ms. U,” which went viral as the theme song for the segment of the same name on “It’s Showtime.” The track has since garnered 15.4 million all-time streams. / TRC S