Impas, Erco, LaHorse shine

SunStar Football
JR IMPAS and Erco FC led the cast of champions in the Legends Cup Football Festival, which wrapped up Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

JR Impas prevailed in the Men’s Elite final, outlasting Makoto FC in a tense penalty shootout, 10-9.

LaHorse FC also needed a shootout to edge Lapulapu-Cebu International College, 3-2, for the Men’s Division 2 championship.

In the Ladies’ Open, Erco FC was crowned champion, while 4GP finished runner-up.

Youth divisions also delivered thrilling finishes.

Indiana Aerospace

University won the Boys’ 14 title after a 3-2 shootout victory over GPV from San Carlos City, while Cebu-based Makati FC edged the Lapu-Lapu City Heroes, 1-0, in the Mix 10 final.

In other final matches played last Saturday, visiting Japanese side Avenidasol Yellow

defeated FC Lavita, 2-1, to clinch the Boys’ 16 crown.

Abellana National School topped Zapatera FC in the Girls’ 16 division behind MVP Kate Atimana.

Other grassroots winners included Bato Spartans in Mix 12 (4-3 over GPV), Sugbu Calidad A in Mix 8 (3-0 over Guiseppe FC), and Guiseppe FC in Mix 6 (1-0 over CFC Academy).

John Kyle Bubuli of Bato Spartans was named MVP in the Mix 12 category. / SunStar Cebu Sports

