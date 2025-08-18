Impas, Erco, LaHorse shine

JR IMPAS and Erco FC led the cast of champions in the Legends Cup Football Festival, which wrapped up Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

JR Impas prevailed in the Men’s Elite final, outlasting Makoto FC in a tense penalty shootout, 10-9.

LaHorse FC also needed a shootout to edge Lapulapu-Cebu International College, 3-2, for the Men’s Division 2 championship.

In the Ladies’ Open, Erco FC was crowned champion, while 4GP finished runner-up.

Youth divisions also delivered thrilling finishes.

Indiana Aerospace

University won the Boys’ 14 title after a 3-2 shootout victory over GPV from San Carlos City, while Cebu-based Makati FC edged the Lapu-Lapu City Heroes, 1-0, in the Mix 10 final.

In other final matches played last Saturday, visiting Japanese side Avenidasol Yellow

defeated FC Lavita, 2-1, to clinch the Boys’ 16 crown.

Abellana National School topped Zapatera FC in the Girls’ 16 division behind MVP Kate Atimana.

Other grassroots winners included Bato Spartans in Mix 12 (4-3 over GPV), Sugbu Calidad A in Mix 8 (3-0 over Guiseppe FC), and Guiseppe FC in Mix 6 (1-0 over CFC Academy).

John Kyle Bubuli of Bato Spartans was named MVP in the Mix 12 category. / SunStar Cebu Sports