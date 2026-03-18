Impeachment hearings vs. Sara to begin March 25

THE House Committee on Justice has cleared the way for full-scale impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, approving two complaints that allege misuse of funds, constitutional violations and other serious charges.

The committee’s decision paves the way for public hearings starting March 25, 2026, marking a significant escalation in the political and legal battle surrounding the Vice President.

Allegations against Sara

The House Committee on Justice, led by Batangas Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro, concluded the preliminary phase of the impeachment process on Wednesday, March 18. The panel ruled that there are sufficient grounds to proceed with hearings on the third and fourth impeachment complaints filed against Duterte. This decision allows the committee to move from a review of the complaints’ validity to a full evidentiary phase, where evidence and witnesses will be presented and examined.

The complaints, filed by different groups and endorsed by several lawmakers, allege a range of serious offenses. The third complaint, known as the Saballa et al. complaint and endorsed by Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima, accuses Duterte of misusing confidential and intelligence funds, violating the Constitution and betraying public trust. The fourth complaint, filed by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera and endorsed by Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. and Deputy Speaker Francisco Paolo Ortega V, includes allegations of unexplained wealth, violations of statements of assets, liabilities and net worth requirements, bribery and a supposed threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Determining probable cause

With the determination phase complete, the committee has set initial hearing dates for March 25, April 14, April 22 and April 29, 2026. These dates are intended to allow the presentation of evidence and testimony from witnesses, which will be used to determine whether probable cause exists to forward the complaints to the Senate for trial. The committee also confirmed its authority to continue proceedings during the congressional recess from March 21 to May 3, ensuring that the process is not delayed by legislative breaks.

Rep. Lorenz Defensor, who moved for the third complaint, emphasized the importance of speed in the impeachment process, arguing that due process requires both the swift resolution of unfounded complaints and the expedited trial of legitimate charges.

“If Vice President Duterte is innocent, the complaint should be dismissed so that she won’t be inconvenienced and could return to her work,” Defensor said. “And if she is guilty, the complaint should go to trial for the Senate to decide if she should stay in her post or be removed.”

Deputy Speaker Ortega echoed this sentiment, saying that the committee’s announcement of hearing dates signals the end of procedural delays.

“Let’s start the hearings of the committee so that the people can look at the evidence and hear the witnesses,” Ortega said. “The committee has spoken, the dates are set and the Filipino people expect action — not more procedural excuses.”

Key players and next steps

The committee has also placed on record motions filed by Akbayan Party-list Rep. Chel Diokno, including a request for a subpoena duces tecum and a petition for adequate protection for witness Ramil Madriaga, identified as the alleged bagman of the Vice President. These motions will be addressed during the initial hearing on March 25.

As the hearings approach, the focus will shift to the evidence presented and the testimonies of witnesses. The committee’s role is to evaluate whether the complaints warrant further action, while the Senate would ultimately decide on Duterte’s removal from office if probable cause is established.

Implications

The impeachment proceedings against Duterte are unfolding at a time of heightened political tension between her camp and that of President Marcos. The outcome of these hearings could have significant implications for the Marcos administration and the broader political landscape. Supporters of Duterte argue that the complaints are politically motivated, while critics contend that the allegations warrant thorough investigation.

The public hearings will provide a platform for both sides to present their cases. The transparency of the process is expected to play a crucial role in shaping public opinion and influencing the Senate’s eventual decision. / FROM PNA