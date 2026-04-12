Improper disposal of medical waste sparks concern in Bogo City, Cebu

MEDICAL waste, including syringes and suspected clinical apparatus, was found illegally dumped along a roadside in Barangay Cogon, Bogo City, raising health concerns.

Barangay Cogon Captain Allain Ree Florita Torion in a public statement on Saturday, April 11, 2026, warned of the risks and urged proper disposal, saying the waste may have come from clinics or medical facilities.

“[This is alarming]. Para ni sa mga clinics using apparatus like this. Mamalihug intawon ko to dispose your used syringes, any apparatus or any means that can cause harm sa mga katawhan. Ang among Barangay dili intawn tapokanan sa inyong mga hugaw,” said Torion.

“[Please dispose your waste properly],” Torion added.

Torion told SunStar Cebu that the incident was reported during a road clearing activity conducted by barangay personnel, where scattered waste materials were found in an interior area.

According to initial observations, the waste included white plastic apparatus suspected to be associated with contraceptive implants or similar medical procedures. The medical waste may have originated from maternity clinics or laboratory facilities.

The barangay captain added that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area remained non-operational after being damaged by a magnitude-6.9 earthquake that affected northern Cebu, leaving authorities with no leads as of this writing.

The medical waste was cleared on Saturday by authorities following advice from the City Health Office to have it immediately removed.

SunStar Cebu reached out to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office for further details but has not responded as of press time. (DPC)