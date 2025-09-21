Pages: In basketball country, volleyball now rules

What is the most popular sport in the Philippines today?

The automatic answer is basketball. That’s what we’ve always believed. From the Crispa–Toyota rivalry. To Ramon Fernandez’s skyhooks. To James Yap’s jumpers in Araneta. To Junemar Fajardo — in Cebu last week — ruling the paint as the PBA’s “Kraken.” And with barangay courts rising in every sitio and purok.

But that answer is no longer true.

There’s another ballgame. It doesn’t involve dribbling or dunking. It’s six on six, not five on five. And it’s the queens — not kings — who command the spotlight.

Yes, the most-followed sport in our nation today is volleyball. Specifically, women’s volleyball.

Each time I’d visit Manila and step inside the Araneta Coliseum or MOA Arena, the overflowing crowds weren’t there for men’s basketball — but for women’s volleyball.

Fueled by the UAAP and the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and led by superstars like Alyssa Valdez, volleyball now reigns as the King (and Queen) of Philippine sports.

I remember last year during the Palarong Pambansa here in Cebu. I sat down with Ramon “Tats” Suzara, president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation. We talked at length at the USJ-R campus, where Palaro volleyball was being played. His message was clear: “Volleyball is the No. 1 spectator sport in the Philippines.”

Cebu, too, has deep roots. Back in 2005, the GUV Cup was born — a massive tournament that drew players from across the province. Its founder, Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco, was himself a varsity and Palaro standout. Today, with leaders like Chad Salimbangon of Cebu Volleyball Association Inc. carrying the torch, I wouldn’t be surprised if Cebu soon stages another province-wide volleyball event in 2026.

(Side note: “Sayang,” the Cebu Coliseum can’t host Cesafi games. The four-sided LED Jumbotron hangs too low. It falls short of the minimum ceiling clearance needed for volleyball.)

Which brings us to what’s happening right now: the FIVB Men’s World Championships in Manila. Imagine that: the best players on the planet are here. Thirty-two nations, led by defending champs Italy. And yes, the Philippines, as hosts, are part of it.

Our team is called Alas Pilipinas. Ranked only 88th in the world, we weren’t expected to win. But last week, history was made: our men stunned Egypt for the Philippines’ first-ever FIVB Worlds victory.

Then came Iran, ranked 15th. On paper, a mismatch. But our boys pushed the contest to a deciding fifth set. At MOA Arena, with thousands screaming, we reached match point. Not once. Not twice. Six times. On the sixth, we thought we had it. The crowd exploded. But a video challenge showed Kim Malabunga had grazed the net. Iran escaped, 22-20.

Heartbreak.

But what a story. For Alas Pilipinas. For Philippine volleyball.

And this is the story of the sport itself. Volleyball has overtaken basketball in passion and popularity. Look around. Gate attendance. Social media buzz. Young fans screaming for Jia Morado de Guzman.

Volleyball isn’t rising. It has risen.