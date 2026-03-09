In memory of Hideaki Hatta, celebrating the studio behind 'K-on,' 'Clannad'

The man behind the studio that shaped so many of our ideas about friendship, love and growing up has passed away.

Hideaki Hatta, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kyoto Animation, died of illness on Feb. 16, 2026, at the age of 76. A native of Fukui Prefecture, Hatta had led the studio since its founding in 1985, helping build it into one of the most respected animation companies in Japan and beyond.

In a statement posted on its official website, the studio shared: “Since our founding in 1985, for more than four decades, he served as President with the guiding principle of ‘all-hands-on-deck,’ striving to build an entertainment company that values people and is grounded in sincere animation production.”

Hatta’s leadership was marked not only by creative excellence but by resilience. His eldest son, Shinichiro Hatta, has succeeded him as president and CEO, vowing to carry forward his father’s vision of creating works “that can be enjoyed by people all over the world.”

For many fans, Kyoto Animation was a formative experience. Its character-driven narratives, whether slice-of-life or romantic drama, shaped how a generation understood love and its growing pains.

Here are some of the works that defined the studio’s legacy under his guidance: