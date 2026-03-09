In memory of Hideaki Hatta, celebrating the studio behind 'K-on,' 'Clannad'

The man behind the studio that shaped so many of our ideas about friendship, love and growing up has passed away.
Hideaki Hatta, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kyoto Animation, died of illness on Feb. 16, 2026, at the age of 76. A native of Fukui Prefecture, Hatta had led the studio since its founding in 1985, helping build it into one of the most respected animation companies in Japan and beyond.
In a statement posted on its official website, the studio shared: “Since our founding in 1985, for more than four decades, he served as President with the guiding principle of ‘all-hands-on-deck,’ striving to build an entertainment company that values people and is grounded in sincere animation production.”
Hatta’s leadership was marked not only by creative excellence but by resilience. His eldest son, Shinichiro Hatta, has succeeded him as president and CEO, vowing to carry forward his father’s vision of creating works “that can be enjoyed by people all over the world.”
For many fans, Kyoto Animation was a formative experience. Its character-driven narratives, whether slice-of-life or romantic drama, shaped how a generation understood love and its growing pains.
Here are some of the works that defined the studio’s legacy under his guidance:
“K-On!” (2009)
What looked like “cute girls doing cute things” became a cultural phenomenon. Set in a high school light music club, “K-On!” charmed us with the quiet magic of everyday life — after-school tea, school festivals, summer trips and the tender bonds of friendship.
Beyond its warmth, the series had real-world impact. Its setting was inspired by a former elementary school in Toyosato, which fans helped preserve after the anime boosted tourism to the area. The meticulous background art and lived-in atmosphere became hallmarks of what many call the “K-On! Effect.”
“Clannad” (2007)
Often cited as one of the greatest slice-of-life dramas in anime, “Clannad” followed high school students into adulthood, marriage and parenthood — without shying away from heartbreak. It proved that animation could carry the emotional weight of life’s harshest realities. Kyoto Animation elevated the source material into a deeply human story about family, grief and resilience.
“Lucky Star” (2007)
With its instantly recognizable art style and pop-culture humor, “Lucky Star” defined a generation of 2000s anime. Its seemingly trivial conversations — about snacks, homework, or fandoms — became the point. It turned the mundane into something comforting and familiar, embodying the charm of “old KyoAni” storytelling.
“The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya” (2006)
A high school girl with the unconscious power to reshape the universe — and no idea she has it. The series blended sci-fi absurdity with sharp character writing and experimental storytelling. Many fans credit it as a catalyst for shifts in modern anime culture, influencing merchandising, music and even narrative structure.
“Violet Evergarden” (2018)
Renowned for its breathtaking animation and haunting score, “Violet Evergarden” told the story of a former child soldier learning to understand human emotion. Slow, contemplative and visually exquisite, it explored trauma, healing and what it truly means to say, “I love you.”
Hatta’s legacy is not only in awards or global recognition. It lives in quiet after-school clubrooms, in tear-streaked finales, in songs about youth, and in letters written to understand the heart. S