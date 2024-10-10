IN NUMBERS: COC filing in Cebu for 2025 polls

AT LEAST 35 mayors from Cebu Province are eyeing another term in the 2025 midterm elections scheduled for May 12, 2025. Among them, five mayors, including two first-time candidates, are already guaranteed a win as they face no opposition in their respective races.

SunStar Cebu compiled an unofficial list on October 9, 2024, based on Facebook posts from local Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials and announcements from candidates who have filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs).

Mayors Running Unopposed

The five mayors running unopposed include:

Rajiv Enad of Minglanilla

Mytha Ann Canoy of San Fernando

Pablo John Garcia IV of Barili

Christian Daniel Diamante of Tuburan (First-time aspirant)

Chantili Ann Victoria Blanco of Ronda (First-time aspirant)

Reelection Bids in Cebu’s Component Cities

In Cebu's six component cities, three incumbent mayors are seeking reelection:

Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. of Talisay City

Mario Patricio “Patrick” Barcenas of Carcar City

Marjorie “Joie” Perales of Toledo City

Meanwhile, Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano has opted to run for the fifth district’s congressional seat. As of October 9, 2024, there was no official Comelec announcement regarding the mayoral races for Naga City and Bogo City.

Municipalities with Mayors Seeking Reelection

Out of Cebu's 44 municipalities, at least 32 mayors have declared their intention to seek another term. However, the status of mayors in 12 municipalities remains unclear as of press time, pending further updates.

Mayoral Races in Highly Urbanized Cities

In Cebu’s highly urbanized cities, several high-profile politicians are in the spotlight:

Newly appointed Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has officially filed his COC, aiming for another term in office.

Michael Rama, the dismissed Cebu City mayor, has also filed his COC, seeking a return to the city’s top post.

In Mandaue City, dismissed mayor Jonas Cortes has filed his candidacy for a new term despite his disqualification.

Both Rama and Cortes are challenging their dismissals by the Office of the Ombudsman. The anti-graft body had found both politicians guilty of separate offenses, rendering them ineligible to hold public office.

However, the final decision now rests with the Supreme Court, where both have appealed the Ombudsman’s rulings.

Candidate Filing Statistics in Central Visayas

According to Comelec 7 Director Francisco Pobe, a total of 2,401 candidates in Central Visayas (Cebu and Bohol) filed COCs for various local positions during the filing period from October 1 to 8, 2024.

However, the final and official list of candidates is still being processed due to ongoing submissions from different municipalities.

Preliminary data reveals that:

Eight aspirants filed COCs in Bohol and 24 in Cebu for seats in the House of Representatives.

Three candidates filed for governor in both Bohol and Cebu.

Three aspirants are running for vice governor in Bohol, while two are competing for the same post in Cebu.

For Provincial Board positions, 22 aspirants have filed in Bohol, and 26 in Cebu.

Municipal-Level Candidacies

At the municipal level:

108 aspirants are running for mayor in Bohol, while 117 are running in Cebu.

99 candidates have filed for vice mayor in Bohol, and 97 in Cebu.

893 aspirants are running for municipal board member positions in Bohol, with 996 running for the same in Cebu.

As the election nears, Cebu Province is set for an eventful midterm, with many familiar faces hoping to return to office, alongside a few new hopefuls. (SunStar Cebu)