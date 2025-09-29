IN PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: Cebu welcomes Archbishop-designate Alberto Uy

CEBU Archbishop-designate Alberto Uy, D.D., arrived in Cebu on Sunday, September 28, 2025, to succeed Archbishop Jose Palma, who has led the Archdiocese for more than a decade.
Arrival at Pier 1
Uy was received by Archbishop Jose Palma, local officials, church representatives, and members of different sectors at Pier 1, Cebu City. He was warmly welcomed with cultural dances before joining a motorcade to the Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod and the Archbishop’s Residence.
Vespers and Unveiling of Coat of Arms
Later that day, Uy presided over the Vespers. Archbishop Palma and Msgr. Renato Beltran led the unveiling of Uy's coat of arms at the Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod in the Archbishop’s Residence Compound.
Words of Humility
Speaking to the media, Uy admitted feeling both humbled and overjoyed upon his arrival in Cebu. He said the warm welcome at Cebu’s port was a God-given inspiration that strengthened his resolve to serve the Cebuanos.
In his homily, he described the archbishop’s role as “demanding,” but said he draws strength from God’s grace.
“He chose me not because I am the strongest or the most capable but because He has a mission to accomplish through my weakness,” he said.
“It is God who chooses us, and when God chooses, He also equips... God’s strength will always be enough.”
Tree-planting Activity
On Monday morning, September 29, Uy led a tree-planting activity at the Archbishop’s Residence Compound in Cebu City, planting molave and narra seedlings.
Feeding Program
Around 9 a.m., Uy led a feeding program at the Abtanan sa Kaluoy in Mabolo, Cebu City. He was welcomed with rondalla music and song performances.
Visit to Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño
Around 10 a.m., the Augustinian Fathers warmly welcomed Uy at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, where he venerated the image of Ecce Homo and the image of the Sto. Niño.
Civic Reception at Cebu City Hall
At 10:30 a.m., Cebu City officials, led by Mayor Nestor Archival, welcomed Uy during a civic reception at the Cebu City Hall.
In his message, Mayor Archival asked the incoming archbishop to help spread the message of environmental care, a cause both men are known to champion.
Installation Rites
Uy will officially be installed as the fifth Archbishop of Cebu on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 9 a.m. at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.
Palma steps down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75 last March. Pope Leo XIV appointed Uy as the new head of the Archdiocese of Cebu last July 16.
Uy has served as bishop of Tagbilaran since 2016 and was consecrated and installed in January 2017. (SunStar Cebu)