IN PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: Cebu welcomes Archbishop-designate Alberto Uy

Words of Humility

Speaking to the media, Uy admitted feeling both humbled and overjoyed upon his arrival in Cebu. He said the warm welcome at Cebu’s port was a God-given inspiration that strengthened his resolve to serve the Cebuanos.

In his homily, he described the archbishop’s role as “demanding,” but said he draws strength from God’s grace.

“He chose me not because I am the strongest or the most capable but because He has a mission to accomplish through my weakness,” he said.

“It is God who chooses us, and when God chooses, He also equips... God’s strength will always be enough.”