Cebu

IN PHOTOS: Most Rev. Alberto Uy arrives in Cebu

Most Rev. Alberto Uy
Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
Published on

CEBU Archbishop-designate, Most Rev. Alberto “Abet” S. Uy, arrived at Pier 1 in Cebu City on September 28, 2025, where he was warmly welcomed by Catholic faithful and greeted with cultural dance performances.

The celebration continued with a motorcade to the Shrine of Pedro Calungsod and the Archbishop’s Residence for the Vespers and the unveiling of his coat of arms.

Uy will be installed as the 5th Archbishop of Cebu on Tuesday, September 30, succeeding Archbishop Jose Palma. (Juan Carlo de Vela)

