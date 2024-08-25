IN PHOTOS: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024

A TOTAL of 52 contingents—51 competing and one as a guest performer—participated in this year's Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, the highlight of Cebu Province’s month-long founding anniversary celebration.
After being hosted in Carcar City for the first time in 2023, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo returned to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for this year's event.
Performers from the Municipality of Santander’s Tostado Festival captivated the crowd with their striking ant-inspired costumes at the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 street dancing competition in Cebu City on the afternoon of August 25, 2024. (Photo by Angel Rusiana, Sheryn Mae Sinoy, Brigette Cones Dalagan)
Performers from Toledo City's Hinulawan Festival wowed the crowd with their striking red and white costumes during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 street dancing competition in Cebu City Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2024. (Photo by Amper Campaña)
Despite losing their audio van to a fire Sunday morning, Dumanjug’s Bisnok Festival dancers continue to perform at the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 street dancing event in Cebu City Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2024. (Photo by Amper Campaña)
Dumanjug, famous for its bisayang manok or bisnok, features a native chicken on its float during the street dancing competition at this year's Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Sunday, August 25, 2024. (Photo by Amper Campaña)
Performers from the Tubod Festival of the Municipality of Tuburan light up the streets in their glittery blue costumes during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 street dancing competition along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2024. (Photo by Amper Campaña)
Contingents from Lapu-Lapu City donned cabin crew-inspired costumes during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 street dancing competition in Cebu City Sunday afternoon August 25, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Gary Lao)
The Festival Queen of Dalaguete dances gracefully amid the rain on Osmeña Blvd., Cebu City Sunday, August 25, 2024. (Photo by Angel Rusiana, Brigette Cones Dalagan, and Sheryn Mae Sinoy, Junior Journos)
This is the audio van of the Municipality of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.
Inspired by a sand castle, the float showcases Santa Fe’s pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear blue waters, highlighting why the town is one of the country’s top tourist destinations. (Photo courtesy of Municipality of Santa Fe, Official)
The Buyok Festival contingent from the municipality of Malabuyoc brings a splash of pink to the streets with their graceful dance during the street dancing competition at this year's Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Sunday, August 25. (Junior Journo Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez)
Tuba Festival dancers of the Municipality of Borbon, Cebu keep the energy high, performing energetically on Osmeña Boulevard at 3:41 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2024. (Angel Rusiana, Brigette Cones Dalagan, and SherynMae Sinoy, Junior Journos)
Mandaue City's Panagtagbo Festival (Photo by Chrislyn Gaudiano and Kiescha Sundo, Junior Journos)