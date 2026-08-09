IN PHOTOS: Schoeman, Van Coevorden rule Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

MORE than 1,400 athletes from 48 countries pushed their limits in the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu on August 9, 2026, one of Asia’s premier endurance races.
Professional triathletes completed the full 70.3-mile course consisting of a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike ride, and 21.1-kilometer run.
For age-group participants, the swim leg was shortened to 1 kilometer due to strong water currents, while the bike and run distances remained unchanged.
South Africa’s Henri Schoeman won the men’s professional title, followed by New Zealand’s Ben Hamilton and Germany’s Sebastian Fuchs.
In the women’s professional division, Australia’s Natalie Van Coevorden emerged victorious, with fellow Australians Paige Cranage and Sarah Thomas finishing second and third, respectively.
The annual event transformed the streets of Lapu-Lapu City into a world-class race venue, further strengthening Cebu’s reputation as a premier destination for international triathlon and sports tourism. (Text and photos by Juan Carlo de Vela)