Cebu

IN PHOTOS: Schoeman, Van Coevorden rule Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

IN PHOTOS: Schoeman, Van Coevorden rule Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu
(From left) South Africa’s Henri Schoeman and Australia’s Natalie Van Coevorden rule Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu on Sunday, August 9, 2026. (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
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MORE than 1,400 athletes from 48 countries pushed their limits in the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu on August 9, 2026, one of Asia’s premier endurance races.

(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

Professional triathletes completed the full 70.3-mile course consisting of a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike ride, and 21.1-kilometer run.

(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

For age-group participants, the swim leg was shortened to 1 kilometer due to strong water currents, while the bike and run distances remained unchanged.

(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

South Africa’s Henri Schoeman won the men’s professional title, followed by New Zealand’s Ben Hamilton and Germany’s Sebastian Fuchs.

Elite Men Category winners: 1st - Henri Shoeman (South Africa); 2nd - Sebastian Fuchs (Austria); 3rd - Ben Hamilton (New Zealand) (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
Elite Men Category winners: 1st - Henri Shoeman (South Africa); 2nd - Sebastian Fuchs (Austria); 3rd - Ben Hamilton (New Zealand) (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela

In the women’s professional division, Australia’s Natalie Van Coevorden emerged victorious, with fellow Australians Paige Cranage and Sarah Thomas finishing second and third, respectively.

Elite Women Category winners: 1st Natalie Van Coevorden (Australia); 2nd Paige Cranage (Australia); 3rd Sarah Thomas /Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
Elite Women Category winners: 1st Natalie Van Coevorden (Australia); 2nd Paige Cranage (Australia); 3rd Sarah Thomas /Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

The annual event transformed the streets of Lapu-Lapu City into a world-class race venue, further strengthening Cebu’s reputation as a premier destination for international triathlon and sports tourism. (Text and photos by Juan Carlo de Vela)

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