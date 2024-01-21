Barangay Mabolo's Tribu Mabolokon dazzled the audience with a vibrant and spectacular performance during the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 grand parade and ritual showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties. (Photo by Hexter Zerda)

Cebu IN PHOTOS: Sinulog 2024 SPECTATORS of all walks of life witnessed the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 grand parade and ritual showdown at the South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Seventeen competing contingents, including out-of-town contingents, joined this year's grand parade and ritual showdown.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama joins the celebration as he plays the drums during the Sinulog Grand Parade at the South Road Properties (SRP) Sunday, January 21, 2024. (Photo by Amper Campana)









Here's another higante named Inday Editha, a candle vendor, of Celso Ampalayo, joining the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade at South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, January 21, 2024. (Photo by Amper Campana)









McDonalds joins the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024. (Photo by Hexter Zerda)









Cebu General Services Inc. contingent (Photo by Amper Campana)









Some of the puppeters joining the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024. (Photo by Hexter Zerda)









(Photo by Yans Baroy)







