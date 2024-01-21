IN PHOTOS: Sinulog 2024

Barangay Mabolo's Tribu Mabolokon dazzled the audience with a vibrant and spectacular performance during the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 grand parade and ritual showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties.(Photo by Hexter Zerda)
SPECTATORS of all walks of life witnessed the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 grand parade and ritual showdown at the South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21, 2024.
Seventeen competing contingents, including out-of-town contingents, joined this year's grand parade and ritual showdown.