IN PHOTOS: Sinulog Festival 2026

Lumad Basakanon, the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 Street Dance Champion, performs at the Sinulog Festival Grand Parade along Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City, on January 18, 2026. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
THE streets of Cebu City came alive once again as 40 contingents, along with puppeteers, higantes, and colorful floats, took part in the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 on Sunday, January 18.

Dubbed the grandest festival in the country, the grand parade is the main highlight of the Sinulog festivities.

A total of 37 contingents from various towns and cities across the country competed in the Sinulog-based and Free Interpretation categories.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets to witness the vibrant performances, while several celebrities also graced the celebration.

Here are some photos captured during the festivities. (SunStar Cebu)

(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
