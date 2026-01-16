IN PHOTOS: Sinulog Festival Queen 2026

A TOTAL of 19 candidates competed for the coveted Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 crown during the coronation night on January 16 at the Cebu City Sports Center.
Stefanie Przewodnik of the Municipality of Asturias emerged as the winner, taking home the festival queen crown.
Przewodnik also garnered several special awards, including Miss Photogenic, Best in Production Number, Best in Solo Performance, and Best in Festival Costume.
The Sinulog Festival Queen competition is part of the cultural activities leading up to the Sinulog Grand Parade. (CLC)