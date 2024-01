Tribu Divinohanon of Divino Amore Academy, Talisay City (Photo by Jem Canada)

Cebu

IN PHOTOS: SINULOG SA DAKBAYAN 2024 STREET DANCING

Twelve contingents joined this year's Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2024 which was held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Saturday, January 13, 2024.