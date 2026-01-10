IN PHOTOS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

SEVENTEEN contingents flooded the streets of Cebu City with vibrant costumes and booming music on January 10, 2026.
The annual Sinulog sa Dakbayan showcased the city's deep cultural roots in celebration of the Feast of Sr. Sto. Niño.
Thousands of spectators lined the route to witness the ritual showdown and street dancing.
Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo emerged as champion in the ritual showdown, while Lumad Basakanon clinched the top spot in the street dancing competition.
Meanwhile, six marching bands took part in a separate brass band competition, with the Digos National High School Marching Band earning the championship honors. (SunStar Cebu)