IN PHOTOS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

The festival queen of Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas raised the image of Sto Niño in the grand finale fireworks of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 held on January 10, at the Cebu City Sports Center. Lumad Basakanon was declared winner in the street dancing competition. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
SEVENTEEN contingents flooded the streets of Cebu City with vibrant costumes and booming music on January 10, 2026.

(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

The annual Sinulog sa Dakbayan showcased the city's deep cultural roots in celebration of the Feast of Sr. Sto. Niño.

(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

Thousands of spectators lined the route to witness the ritual showdown and street dancing.

(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo emerged as champion in the ritual showdown, while Lumad Basakanon clinched the top spot in the street dancing competition.

(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

Meanwhile, six marching bands took part in a separate brass band competition, with the Digos National High School Marching Band earning the championship honors. (SunStar Cebu)

(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
(Photo by Zhan Francisco Ramirez)
(Photo by Zhan Francisco Ramirez)
