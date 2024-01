A sea of devotees attended the first novena mass for the celebration of the 459th Fiesta Señor on Thursday morning, January 11, 2024, at Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu. (Photo by Amper Campaña)

Cebu IN PHOTOS: 'Walk with Jesus' 2024 Over 200,000 devotees walked for around 2.1 kilometers, carrying with them an image of Señor Sto. Niño from Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu during the Penitential Walk with Jesus on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Devotees gathered for the Penitential Walk with Jesus from Osmeña Boulevard to Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu in Cebu City on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The "Walk with Jesus" marked the opening of the annual celebration of Fiesta Señor. (Photo by Lujen Limosnero)









The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu is filled with Catholic faithful attending the first Novena Mass for the celebration of the 459th Fiesta Señor Thursday morning, January 11, 2024. (Photo by Kaiser Fuentes)









Devotees attended the first novena mass for the celebration of the 459th Fiesta Señor on Thursday morning, January 11, 2024, at Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu. (Photo by Amper Campaña)









Devotees wave their images of the Sto. Niño during the singing of the Gozos, Bato Balani Sa Gugma, during the opening salvo Novena Mass for Fiesta Señor 2024 Thursday morning, January 11, 2024 at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu in Cebu City. (Photo by Kaiser Fuentes)









