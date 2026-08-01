In typhoon Tino’s aftermath: Dumlog’s road to recovery

Along the shoreline, fisherman Limuel Montalban continues repairing his wooden fishing boat, which was heavily damaged during the flooding. Its engine was rendered unusable after being submerged, preventing him from returning to regular fishing operations. Montalban recently received financial assistance from the government, which he used to purchase materials needed to continue restoring his boat. Nearly a year after the disaster, repairs are still ongoing before the vessel can return to service.

Nearby, fellow fisherman Alberto Capablanca prepares fishing hooks and gear before heading out to sea at dawn. Like many residents of Barangay Dumlog, Capablanca also lost equipment during typhoon Tino and has since resumed fishing. However, higher fuel prices have increased the cost of operating his motorized boat, prompting him to fish only in nearby waters to reduce expenses.

Barangay Dumlog was among the coastal communities severely affected by typhoon Tino and the overflow of the Mananga River, with floodwaters damaging residential areas and disrupting the primary source of livelihood for many fishing families. While government assistance has helped residents replace damaged equipment and begin repairs, recovery continues as fisherfolk gradually return to daily fishing operations.