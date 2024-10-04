Inayawan police advisory group named CCPO’s most outstanding for 2nd year

THE Station Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (SAGPTD) of the Inayawan Police Station has retained its title as the Most Outstanding Advisory Group in the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for 2024.

The announcement was made during the 8th CCPO Advisory Group Summit at Marco Polo Plaza on Sept. 21.

The group, led by Rowela Rosal, was recognized for its exemplary programs and activities in partnership with local law enforcement to maintain peace and order.

San Nicolas Police Station’s SAGPTD and Talamban Police Station’s advisory group secured first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

The winning advisory group, comprising representatives from various sectors including academia, religious organizations, businesses, senior citizens, government, and media, also claimed the Best in Talent award in the group category.

In the individual category, Staff Sergeant Maricar Englis of Guadalupe Police Station was named Best Police Strategy Management Unit, Police Non-Commissioned Officer for 2024. Corporal Jessa Lipar from Inayawan Police Station and Master Sergeant Johnrell Romero from Talamban Police Station were awarded first and second runner-

up, respectively.

The summit, which featured presentations from advisory groups of Stations 1 to 11 and the Cebu City Mobile Force Company, included an oath-taking ceremony for both new and existing members.

City Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development chairperson Marlinda Angbetic Tan presided over the event, joined by CCPO Director Col. Antonietto Cañete and City Councilor Joel Garganera. / CIT-U