Inayawan police probe cause of girl’s death in her room

THE Inayawan Police Station is currently conducting an investigation to determine whether there was foul play involved in the death of 17-year-old girl only identified as May.

May was found dead by her uncle inside her room in Villa Manga, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2024.

They immediately requested for assistance, but the victim was already dead when the medical team arrived.

An Inayawan Police Station investigator said that although one of the victim's family members suspected her of being pregnant, they have not ruled out the possibility of foul play in her death.

The Inayawan police station has asked for an autopsy on the victim’s remains to determine the exact cause of her death. (AYB)