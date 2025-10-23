Inclusivity or illusion? Victoria's Secret attempt at redemption

This year’s casting alone spoke volumes. Transgender models Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani graced the runway with elegance and pride, reclaiming space in an industry that once excluded them. Plus-size icons Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee and Barbie Ferreira brought body diversity front and center, proving that sensuality thrives beyond a size zero. Devyn Garcia, a Latina powerhouse, and Yumi Nu, of Japanese-Dutch heritage and a champion of body positivity, further broadened the show’s representation.

There were also fresh faces redefining the brand’s idea of empowerment. Jasmine Tookes, radiant and expectant, was the embodiment of motherhood in motion, a stark contrast to the unattainable image of the “perfect body” the brand once glorified. Then Angel Reese, the basketball star turned runway sensation, brought the unapologetic energy of sport and strength to the stage. Together, they stood for a version of femininity that is bold, multifaceted and in constant evolution.

Victoria’s Secret’s new direction feels like an answer — and perhaps an apology — to years of criticism over its lack of inclusivity. For decades, the brand built an empire on aspiration, not accessibility. But times have changed. Consumers now demand authenticity, representation and values that align with their own. The 2025 show, while still undeniably glamorous, tried to reflect that.

Still, not everyone is convinced. Some critics argue that the transformation feels more like rebranding than reckoning — a well-crafted image overhaul designed to win back relevance. After all, it’s easier to include a few diverse faces on a glittering runway than to dismantle decades of marketing that idealized one narrow version of womanhood.

Yet, let’s give credit where it’s due: this year’s show did look and feel different. The production was more narrative-driven, fashioned with mini-documentaries and personal reflections from the models themselves. It felt intimate and intentional, as if Victoria’s Secret finally understood that beauty is not about perfection but perspective.

Whether this evolution marks genuine change or a strategic pivot remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the conversation has shifted. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 showed the world that the wings may have changed shape, and perhaps for the first time in years, they’re also starting to feel a little lighter.