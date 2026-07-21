Incoming weather system could bring more rain to Cebu, Central Visayas

PEOPLE in Cebu and Central Visayas should get their umbrellas ready for wetter weather in the coming days. A low pressure area (LPA) is developing outside the country and might bring more rain to the region. This weather system could soon strengthen the southwest monsoon, making the days ahead much cloudier and wetter.

Tracking the LPA

Ever John Tenio, a weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, shared an update in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. He said the developing LPA is being monitored near the eastern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It could enter the country's monitoring area by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning, July 22.

If the weather system moves closer to the Philippines, Tenio explained that it could strengthen the southwest monsoon, which is also known as the habagat. This would cause increased cloudiness and more frequent rainfall over parts of the country, including Central Visayas.

"Hatakon niya si habagat or southwest monsoon. Mao ni mahimong hinungdan nga ma-experience ta og cloudy conditions nga naay light to moderate rains sa coming days," Tenio said.

(It will enhance the southwest monsoon, or habagat. This may cause cloudy conditions accompanied by light to moderate rains in the coming days.)

Recently, several areas in Cebu have already experienced heavy rains because of localized thunderstorms. According to Pagasa Visayas, these thunderstorms have produced heavy to intense rain showers in parts of the province.

Starting Thursday, July 23, and continuing through the weekend, Central Visayas may experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains. Tenio said this is due to the possible enhancement of the southwest monsoon.

Could it become a storm?

Right now, the LPA has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

If it does grow into a tropical cyclone while inside the PAR, it will be named Kiyapo. This would make it the country's 11th named storm this year.

Pagasa is advising all residents, especially those living in areas prone to floods and landslides, to stay safe and closely monitor weather advisories. Remaining alert to any changes in the forecast is the best way to prepare as this new weather system continues to develop. DPC