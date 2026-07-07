‘Inday’ to bring rains across Cebu

WHILE super typhoon Bavi will not directly hit Cebu once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), cloudy skies and scattered rains are expected in the province.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the super typhoon, which will be locally known as “Inday,” was expected to enter PAR on Tuesday night, July 7, 2026, or early Wednesday, July 8.

“Less than 15 millimeters ra ang expected nga rainfall per day sa Metro Cebu starting this Thursday until Saturday, so light to moderate rains ra ang ato masinati,” said Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Ever Tenio.

(Only less than 15 millimeters of rainfall per day is expected in Metro Cebu starting this Thursday, July 9, until Saturday, July 11, so we will only experience light to moderate rains.)

Monsoon effects

Tenio warned that the super typhoon will intensify the effects of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, causing moderate to strong winds and occasional heavy rains.

“Bitaron ni Bavi ang habagat mao na nga makasinati gyud tag cloudy conditions… pero in terms sa hangin, makita nato nga makaexperience ta sa kusog o gale force sa hangin diri sa Visayas region,” Tenio said.

(Bavi will intensify habagat [southwest monsoon], which will cause cloudy conditions, and we will also experience gale force winds in the Visayas region.)

Provincial coordination

The Provincial Government reassured the public that the super typhoon would not directly affect Cebu.

Despite this, PDRRMO focal person Dennis Francis Pastor said they have finalized preparations for emergencies, focusing closely on disaster-prone areas and actively coordinating with local government units (LGUs).

“We are also monitoring with Pagasa and other agencies. At the moment, we already have rescue boats, and our responders are on standby,” Pastor said during a press conference at the Provincial Capitol on Tuesday.

The office is keeping an eye on areas near rivers, including Barangay Cotcot in Liloan, Toledo City and Balamban town.

As of 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the tropical cyclone was moving west-northward 2,010 kilometers east of Central Luzon and is expected to exit PAR on Saturday, July 11.

Mandaue alert

In Mandaue City, the City Government is intensifying its disaster preparedness efforts as the habagat continues to bring unpredictable weather.

“Based on the projected track, dili gyud siya directly makaapekto sa (Based on its projected track, it is not expected to directly affect) Mandaue,” Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) head Buddy Alain Ybañez said, citing discussions with Alfredo Quiblat Jr., weather services chief and head of the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division.

Despite the low threat posed by the typhoon, Ybañez said the City Government remains on alert because of the ongoing southwest monsoon, which can still bring sudden downpours and localized weather disturbances.

Ybañez noted that the habagat may bring alternating periods of extreme heat and sudden rainfall, prompting the city to maintain its disaster preparedness measures despite forecasts that the approaching typhoon will not directly affect Mandaue.

Barangay drills

To prepare for possible weather-related incidents, the MDRRMO reminded barangays to stay vigilant and continue implementing their disaster preparedness measures.

For the past two months, the office has been updating barangay contingency plans based on each community’s top two hazards, which commonly include flooding, fire and landslides.

Unlike other LGUs where barangay contingency plans are not mandatory, Mandaue City requires all barangays to prepare their own plans outlining preparedness actions, emergency response procedures and evacuation strategies.

Ybañez added that barangays are currently submitting their evacuation plans, with each designated evacuation center required to have a camp management plan to ensure the orderly management of evacuees during emergencies.

Apart from updating contingency plans, the MDRRMO launched a series of community disaster preparedness activities to strengthen public awareness and resilience.

The City Government is conducting five community evacuation drills and resilience forums across its five clusters — Kabukiran, Kadagatan, Centro, Mahiga and Butuanon.

The first evacuation drill was conducted last Saturday, July 4, in the Kadagatan Cluster, while the remaining activities are expected to be completed by July 15.

Ybañez emphasized that the City continues to update its disaster preparedness measures to address current risks and strengthen community readiness during emergencies. / ABC / Gabriel Solamo, UP Cebu Intern / Gwenyth Borgonia, UV Intern